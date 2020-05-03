Michael C. Osajda
1947 - 2020
Colonel Michael C. Osajda, USMC, Retired, was born February 11, 1947 in Chicago to Joseph and Jean Osajda. He passed away peacefully April 26, 2020 in Mundelein. Michael is survived by his sisters, Patricia Stoneberg, JoJean Brandl, and Elaine (Thomas) Hann; and he was the adored uncle, great uncle, and great great uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maribel Leibforth; and brother, Richard (Ruth) Osajda. Services for Michael will be held at a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to TLS Veterans, 5330 W Elm St., McHenry, IL 60050. This organization supports local homeless veterans. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
I was so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I worked with Mike for years at Motorola, and had kept in touch with him since. He was a Marine through and through, and a good and faithful friend. My condolences to his family.
Tom Maver
Friend
