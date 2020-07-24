Michael C Pusateri 62, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on July 9th. He is survived by his loving partner Carmine Elizabeth Jannece. Beloved Son of the late Anthony and Charlotte Pusateri. He is survived by his Sister's Mary Ann (Timothy) Monahan, & Charlotte Pusateri and his Brother Anthony, who remembers him as "a kind and generous Brother and friend". He will be remembered by Deborah Ann Jannece, Luanne Jannece Fahey & Nadine Busicchia. Uncle "Mickie" will be be remembered by his Nephew's Anthony Monahan, Charles & Joel Longo, Niece's Carla Longo-McNamara, Madison Fahey, Morgan Fahey and Isabella Busicchia. Fondly remembered by his Aunt and Uncle and many Cousins and friends.
Michael was a former resident of Bridgeport and owner of Michael's Meat Market. He relocated to Lake Geneva, WI, where he owned Riga-Tony's Delicatezzi Italiano. When retiring to Florida he was active in his community, volunteering his time to many organizations. He will be remembered by his neighbors as "always ready to lend a helping hand."
A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Loylessfuneralhome.com