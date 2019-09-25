Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Michael Trakan
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Michael C. Trakan Obituary
Michael C. Trakan, age 73, U.S. Air Force veteran. Devoted father of Michael J. (Vicky) and Jason (Kristin). Loving grandfather of Xyan and Silas. Dear brother of Denise Trakan and Patricia Trakan. Loving companion of Pati Ortinau. Many years of service with First National Bank of Chicago and 50 year Chicago Bear season ticket holder. Visitation Saturday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
