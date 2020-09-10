1/
Michael Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Carpenter, 62, of Evanston, IL, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 after courageously battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).

He is survived by his wife: Michele DiBrito; three children: Angela, John, and Isabella; and his siblings: Kate, Joe, Craig, David, and Jane. He was preceded in death by his parents; Dr. Paul Carpenter and Frances (Lawrence) Carpenter.

A native of Kansas City, KS, he was a graduate of Creighton University and the University of Kansas School of Law. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an avid sports fan. His wit and humor will live on in all of us.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life gathering for Mike will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association through a GoFundMe charity fundraiser (tax-deductible) in Mike's name: gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-michael-carpenter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved