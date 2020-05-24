On May 3, 2020, Michael Cesare Scaramella passed away at the age of 70. Mike was born on March 15, 1950, to Cesare and Lisetta (Alo) Scaramella. He was a star athlete for Chicago Mendel Catholic High School and graduate of Western Illinois University. Professionally, Mike wore many hats but was proudest of his involvement in starting several businesses, including The Thirsty Whale, United Parking Lot Systems, Sidekick's, Brother's Pizza, and Slab and a Half. He married Karen Mazur on November 6, 1976, and they raised three sons, Mike, Rob, and Tony.



Mike was a selfless family man who lead by example. For him, the satisfaction of helping loved ones was priceless. At the drop of a hat, Mike helped loved ones with any need or desire, such as receiving necessary healthcare, achieving lofty academic and professional goals, buying a first home, learning from life lessons, caring for pets, celebrating wonderful moments, and persevering through tough times. No reciprocation was allowed, and no mistake was unforgivable. His philosophy allowed loved ones to learn from their mistakes but never suffer because of them. As Mike often said, "I will let you fall but will always be there to pick you up."



His rugged physique, thunderous voice, and larger than life personality were no match for his infectious smile and jovial greeting ("yelllooo!"). Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a love second only to his family, instantly brought out that smile. Coach Scaramella also displayed large smiles after youth football victories. A slice of Boston cream pie, scoop of black cherry ice cream, and glass of scotch (preferably, Johnnie Walker Blue Label on the rocks with a twist of lemon) were welcomed treats. No treat, however, was better for Mike than a family gathering, especially one with his grandchildren.



On May 3, Mike was lovingly welcomed by his father, Cesare; mother, Lisetta; sisters, Eva, Dora, and Lisa; father-in-law Bruno; brothers-in-law Art and Jimmy; and dogs Shadow and Curly. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen; three children, Mike, Rob, and Tony; daughter-by-love, Kelly; much-loved new daughter-in-law, Lauren; beloved grandchildren Vincent, Holly, Paige, and Eva; sisters Elda and Lea; mother-in-law Dolores; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue, Andy, Jeff, Caroline, and Mike; "granddogs" Nutulhu and Willow; and his ever-growing family, including many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for Mike at a later date. Please consider honoring Mike in the same way he lived his life – helping loved ones with an infectious smile.





