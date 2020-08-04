Michael C. Brogdon; Loving son of Diane and the late Michael Brogdon; beloved brother of Jacqueline Brogdon; dear grandson of Irene Sinica and Harold Brogdon; cherished nephew of Nancy and Bill True, Chris and Bryan Zirzow, Chris and Marzena Brogdon, Steve and Sue Brogdon, and Ellen (the late Henry) Rayman; loved cousin of Bill (Tori), Bob (Karla), Brandon, Christian, Justin, Collin, Steve, Jean, Thomas and Kasia; beloved friend of Bandit and devoted friend to many. Visitation Wednesday at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In accordance with state and local mandates all services are limited to 50 people or less. In lieu of flowers donations to www.nami.org
appreciated. For funeral information (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com