1/
Michael Christopher Brogdon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael C. Brogdon; Loving son of Diane and the late Michael Brogdon; beloved brother of Jacqueline Brogdon; dear grandson of Irene Sinica and Harold Brogdon; cherished nephew of Nancy and Bill True, Chris and Bryan Zirzow, Chris and Marzena Brogdon, Steve and Sue Brogdon, and Ellen (the late Henry) Rayman; loved cousin of Bill (Tori), Bob (Karla), Brandon, Christian, Justin, Collin, Steve, Jean, Thomas and Kasia; beloved friend of Bandit and devoted friend to many. Visitation Wednesday at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In accordance with state and local mandates all services are limited to 50 people or less. In lieu of flowers donations to www.nami.org appreciated. For funeral information (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved