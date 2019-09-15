|
|
85, loving husband of Lois (Taylor) Coate, of Dover, NH., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the MacNeal Memorial Hospital in Berwyn, Chicago. Mike was traveling back to Purdue to attend a football game with his son Tom and grandson Ben. Mike was born on June 23, 1934 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Weldon Robert and Paula (Steele) Coate. Michael graduated from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was predeceased by his first wife Frances Coate. Besides his wife, Lois, survivors include son David Coate, daughter Katie and Husband John Fontana, daughter Maggie and Partner Scott Keiran, daughter Melissa and Husband Mike McLaughlin, and son Tom Coate and wife Marcy. Survivors also include stepson Christopher Peterson and wife Judy, stepson Steve Peterson and wife Betty, and stepson Thomas Peterson and wife Dianne. Mike's favorite hobbies during retirement were woodworking and spending time with his family, including his eleven grandkids and five great-grandkids. Services: A Celebration of Life service was held at 10am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 34 S Main Street, Rochester, NH. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019