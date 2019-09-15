Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
Michael Coate
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
34 S Main Street
Rochester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Coate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Coate


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Coate Obituary
85, loving husband of Lois (Taylor) Coate, of Dover, NH., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the MacNeal Memorial Hospital in Berwyn, Chicago. Mike was traveling back to Purdue to attend a football game with his son Tom and grandson Ben. Mike was born on June 23, 1934 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Weldon Robert and Paula (Steele) Coate. Michael graduated from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was predeceased by his first wife Frances Coate. Besides his wife, Lois, survivors include son David Coate, daughter Katie and Husband John Fontana, daughter Maggie and Partner Scott Keiran, daughter Melissa and Husband Mike McLaughlin, and son Tom Coate and wife Marcy. Survivors also include stepson Christopher Peterson and wife Judy, stepson Steve Peterson and wife Betty, and stepson Thomas Peterson and wife Dianne. Mike's favorite hobbies during retirement were woodworking and spending time with his family, including his eleven grandkids and five great-grandkids. Services: A Celebration of Life service was held at 10am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 34 S Main Street, Rochester, NH. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now