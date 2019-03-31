Michael James Cunningham, 72, of Burr Ridge passed away on March 28, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1946, to the late James and Mary (Oswald) Cunningham. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Dolan) Cunningham; proud father of John Cunningham (Krista Batey) and Mark Cunningham; loved stepfather of Christine (Brad) Jagher, Jack (Vanieska) McCabe, and Mark (Julie) McCabe; "Papa Mike" to baby Cameron and Megan; and cherished brother of Tim (Raima) Cunningham, Jim (Paula) Cunningham, Mary Pat (Tom) Clasen, Jane (Michael) Stopka, and John Cunningham (Terri Reillo). He was loved and admired by his nieces, nephews, friends and family. Professor emeritus of English at Lewis University in Romeoville, Mike was respected and esteemed by the Lewis faculty, students, and community to which he was dedicated for nearly 50 years. To make a donation, go to https://www.alumni.lewisu.edu/giving. Under designation select other and enter Michael Cunningham. Per Mike's wishes, donations will provide financial support to students in need. Memorial Visitation 3 PM – 9 PM Wednesday, April 3 at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien. Celebration of Life Service at 7 PM. For funeral information (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarin.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary