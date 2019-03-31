Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cunningham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Cunningham Obituary
Michael James Cunningham, 72, of Burr Ridge passed away on March 28, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1946, to the late James and Mary (Oswald) Cunningham. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Dolan) Cunningham; proud father of John Cunningham (Krista Batey) and Mark Cunningham; loved stepfather of Christine (Brad) Jagher, Jack (Vanieska) McCabe, and Mark (Julie) McCabe; "Papa Mike" to baby Cameron and Megan; and cherished brother of Tim (Raima) Cunningham, Jim (Paula) Cunningham, Mary Pat (Tom) Clasen, Jane (Michael) Stopka, and John Cunningham (Terri Reillo). He was loved and admired by his nieces, nephews, friends and family. Professor emeritus of English at Lewis University in Romeoville, Mike was respected and esteemed by the Lewis faculty, students, and community to which he was dedicated for nearly 50 years. To make a donation, go to https://www.alumni.lewisu.edu/giving. Under designation select other and enter Michael Cunningham. Per Mike's wishes, donations will provide financial support to students in need. Memorial Visitation 3 PM – 9 PM Wednesday, April 3 at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien. Celebration of Life Service at 7 PM. For funeral information (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarin.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now