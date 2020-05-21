Michael D. Hughes
Michael D. Hughes, 86, Ret. Battalion Chief CFD. Veteran USMC, Korean Conflict, passed away peacefully May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Carol (nee Collins). Loving father of Michael (Carolyn), Colette Hughes (Arun Jain), and Gerald CFD (Mary) Hughes, Nell (Brian) Cunningham, Brian (Patricia) Hughes, Sheila (Jerald) Jercich, and Myles CFD (Patricia Doherty) Hughes. Dear grandfather of Colin, Isabel, Nina, Maya, Aidan, Kateri, Declan, Timothy, David, Leo, Emeline, Luke, and Lilly. Son of the late Harry CFD and Emeline Hughes. Brother of Joseph Ret. CFD (the late Carole), and the late James (the late Jean), Harry Ret. CFD (the late Lucille) Hughes and Mary Jane (the late Meyer) Davis. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and friends in Chicago and Williams Bay, WI. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.
