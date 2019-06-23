|
Michael D. Hunt, 88, of Woodridge. Proud U. S. Marine, Korean War Veteran and charter member of the Woodridge V. F. W. Post #1578. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Kathleen (Scott) McNally, Maureen (Jack) Manzi, Daniel (Julie), Peggy Roberts, Timothy and Colleen (Barry) Anshell. Beloved grandfather of 9. Dear great-grandfather of 7. Fond uncle of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., at Fairview Ave., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15am Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the funeral home to St. Scholastica Church, Woodridge for Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to V.F.W. Foundation, 406 W. 34th St., Ste. 920, Kansas City, MO 64111 (in memo line – Unmet Needs) appreciated. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019