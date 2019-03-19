|
Long-time resident of Park Ridge. Native of Newmarket County Cork, Ireland. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Raher); loving father of Emily and Abby; devoted son of Dan Joe and the late Bina (nee Corcoran); dear brother of Reidin (Pat) O'Leary, Maura (Jim) O'Flynn, Tim (Mary), Anne (Liam) Stewart, Danny, Kevin (Kristan), Eamonn (Liz) and Diana (Donal) Byrne; brother in law of Siobhan (John) Murphy, Kieran (Amanda), and Patrick Raher; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Ransom Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019