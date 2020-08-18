1/1
Michael David Ptacek
Michael D. Ptacek, age 72, of Chicago, IL., passed away on August 14, 2020, in Surprise, AZ, of Lewy Body Dementia. Mike was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mike lived primarily in Chicagoland and in the city itself. Mike resided for a time in Germany during his service in the US Army.

Mike graduated from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and spent the bulk of his career at the US Railroad Retirement Board, ultimately serving as the Assistant to the Director of Audit Affairs.

Mike was a terrific friend and maintained many lifelong relationships. He communicated regularly with friends from his youth and his time in the service.

Mike was a uniquely devoted uncle and great-uncle who traveled far and wide to be present for milestones and lent support to his nephew and nieces' lives as if he were a parent.

Mike married the love of his life, Camille Grejczyk, who survives him, in October, 2011. Camille and Mike were retired when they wed and spent nearly all their time together. They attended plays and live music as well as over 100 Cubs games together. They also traveled, visiting cities in the US and around the world.

Mike was an avid reader of history and nonfiction throughout his life. He was particularly knowledgeable about the life and times of Abraham Lincoln and was a member of the Little Big Horn Society. Mike's recollection was outstanding, and he won trivia tournaments, both friendly and organized. It was heartbreaking for those close to Mike to see his intellect and recall decimated during his struggle with dementia.

Mike was genuinely kind, drily funny, and a treasure to those whose lives he touched. He is missed deeply by his wife, sisters, cousins, nephew and nieces (and their children), and the people with whom he shared decades-long friendships.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) may be made instead of sending flowers.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mike's Family. He was a wonderful man to work with. Always had a smile to share with us all.
Judy Falesch
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Michael is everything we should strive to become. I knew him for 71 years. My brother, much more than my children's uncle. Michael was intrinsic to all of our lives. I don't know a better person. How lucky I am to have him in my life. If you are close to my brother you are also lucky to share life, laughs and beer with him. Kathleen
Kathleen Radcliffe
Sister
August 17, 2020
So glad I had the chance to meet him. Thinking of you all during this difficult time. All are in my thoughts.
Bruce
Friend
August 17, 2020
We were so happy Camille and Mike found each other and that they had some great years together. He was a really nice and thoughtful man and we know Camille will miss him terribly.
Janet Dongarra
Friend
