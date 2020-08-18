Michael D. Ptacek, age 72, of Chicago, IL., passed away on August 14, 2020, in Surprise, AZ, of Lewy Body Dementia. Mike was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Mike lived primarily in Chicagoland and in the city itself. Mike resided for a time in Germany during his service in the US Army.
Mike graduated from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and spent the bulk of his career at the US Railroad Retirement Board, ultimately serving as the Assistant to the Director of Audit Affairs.
Mike was a terrific friend and maintained many lifelong relationships. He communicated regularly with friends from his youth and his time in the service.
Mike was a uniquely devoted uncle and great-uncle who traveled far and wide to be present for milestones and lent support to his nephew and nieces' lives as if he were a parent.
Mike married the love of his life, Camille Grejczyk, who survives him, in October, 2011. Camille and Mike were retired when they wed and spent nearly all their time together. They attended plays and live music as well as over 100 Cubs games together. They also traveled, visiting cities in the US and around the world.
Mike was an avid reader of history and nonfiction throughout his life. He was particularly knowledgeable about the life and times of Abraham Lincoln and was a member of the Little Big Horn Society. Mike's recollection was outstanding, and he won trivia tournaments, both friendly and organized. It was heartbreaking for those close to Mike to see his intellect and recall decimated during his struggle with dementia.
Mike was genuinely kind, drily funny, and a treasure to those whose lives he touched. He is missed deeply by his wife, sisters, cousins, nephew and nieces (and their children), and the people with whom he shared decades-long friendships.
A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org
) may be made instead of sending flowers.