1/1
Michael Doherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sorrow, we announce that Michael Doherty, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at only 55 years. Those who knew Michael, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives. Michael was ever the optimist, and there was never a dull moment when he was around. He brought his sharp wit to every encounter, and nothing was more important to him than sharing a laugh with those he loved. When you think of Michael, celebrate the good memories you have with him. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Michael was the beloved son of Mary (Burke) and the late Owen Doherty. He was the most wonderful brother to Daniel (Laurie), the late Mary, and Kathleen (Jeff) Wolinski; a cherished uncle of Tommy, Brian, Kara, Katie & Kelly; loving godfather, nephew, cousin, and dear friend to many. While you could always count on Michael to throw the most memorable parties, he would trade it all to spend a night in the stands watching his nieces and nephews compete or perform; he was so proud of them, and he let everyone know it. He was the ultimate fun and ever-present Uncle. In the last few years of his life, he was blessed to meet his true love in Kris Redmond (Red).

With his mischievous smile, irreverent sense of humor, and a pair of stunning blue eyes, he was an extraordinary sales professional and entrepreneur. His most successful venture was LepreCAN Portable Restrooms, a well-recognized brand in and around Chicago's job sites, bars, and major sport venues. He founded and successfully grew this business over many years until he sold it to a large competitor. He hustled and built his business from the ground up through the power of relationships. He was the epitome of a guy that would give you the shirt off his back, and his friends would do the same for him in return.

Michael was full of life, and he possessed an infectious enthusiasm that made every interaction with him special. He was a proud Irishman who always enjoyed the craic, and brought love and light with him along the way. He created millions of memories in the short 55 years we had with him. He danced as if no one was watching, sang as if no one was listening, and lived everyday as if it was his last. His legacy is that of generosity, kindness, warmth, and love of life. He leaves an unfathomable hole in our hearts and minds and will be so dearly missed. A private Catholic funeral mass was held on Saturday December 5, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with an announcement to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels. www.cumberlandchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
December 5, 2020
We are devastated at the news of Michael’s death. Everyone used to say that Kenny and Michael looked like brothers! Being 1/2 English, they always bantered back and forth about the Irish and the English. We were fortunate enough to reconnect with Michael when in town for Jill’s service. As stated in the obituary, we have lost a shining light. He was so dedicated to his family. God Bless all of you you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love Mary and Kenny Cryer
Mary Waters Cryer
Friend
December 5, 2020
We will miss you Mike. Always a great laugh with you in the sixpenny. I will miss our chats and talking about the old country. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Maeve Burke
Friend
December 5, 2020
I am very shocked and saddened to hear of Michael's sudden death. It was always great to meet him and Chris at the Corrib. My sincerest condolences to Chris and the rest of his family and friends. He was a true gentleman and great company. May he rest in peace.
JOHN MCDONAGH
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Michael Doherty. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sean Obrien
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved