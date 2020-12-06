With profound sorrow, we announce that Michael Doherty, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at only 55 years. Those who knew Michael, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives. Michael was ever the optimist, and there was never a dull moment when he was around. He brought his sharp wit to every encounter, and nothing was more important to him than sharing a laugh with those he loved. When you think of Michael, celebrate the good memories you have with him. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Michael was the beloved son of Mary (Burke) and the late Owen Doherty. He was the most wonderful brother to Daniel (Laurie), the late Mary, and Kathleen (Jeff) Wolinski; a cherished uncle of Tommy, Brian, Kara, Katie & Kelly; loving godfather, nephew, cousin, and dear friend to many. While you could always count on Michael to throw the most memorable parties, he would trade it all to spend a night in the stands watching his nieces and nephews compete or perform; he was so proud of them, and he let everyone know it. He was the ultimate fun and ever-present Uncle. In the last few years of his life, he was blessed to meet his true love in Kris Redmond (Red).
With his mischievous smile, irreverent sense of humor, and a pair of stunning blue eyes, he was an extraordinary sales professional and entrepreneur. His most successful venture was LepreCAN Portable Restrooms, a well-recognized brand in and around Chicago's job sites, bars, and major sport venues. He founded and successfully grew this business over many years until he sold it to a large competitor. He hustled and built his business from the ground up through the power of relationships. He was the epitome of a guy that would give you the shirt off his back, and his friends would do the same for him in return.
Michael was full of life, and he possessed an infectious enthusiasm that made every interaction with him special. He was a proud Irishman who always enjoyed the craic, and brought love and light with him along the way. He created millions of memories in the short 55 years we had with him. He danced as if no one was watching, sang as if no one was listening, and lived everyday as if it was his last. His legacy is that of generosity, kindness, warmth, and love of life. He leaves an unfathomable hole in our hearts and minds and will be so dearly missed. A private Catholic funeral mass was held on Saturday December 5, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with an announcement to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels. www.cumberlandchapels.com