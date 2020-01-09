Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
1133 N. LaSalle
Chicago, IL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
1133 N. LaSalle
Chicago, IL
More Obituaries for Michael Milano
Michael Dominick Milano

Michael Dominick Milano Obituary
79, son of Peter and Ella (deceased); brother of Bart (Pat) (deceased); beloved partner of Irene Kul; loving father of Cathy (Mark) and Pete (Kim); loving grandfather, of Michael and Mia; dear uncle and cousin to many. Michael spent most of his life in Chicago after he graduated from Lake Forest College where he was an All American in football. Michael loved to cook, go for walks on the beach in Florida, follow Chicago sports, work crossword puzzles, read mystery books but above all he loved to spend time with his family. Visitation will be held January 11, 2020 at 10am until time of service at 11am at Church of the Ascension, 1133 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to ALS Foundation Chicago www.als.net/chicago or The . For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
