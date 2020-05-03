Michael Douglas Paley, age 50, adored son of Robert and Marcia Paley; beloved husband of Rachel Cantor; loving father of Samuel and Matthew Paley and dear second father of Eitan, Uma and Ronen Malani; much loved brother of Susan Paley (Kevin) Fisher and brothers-in-law Brent (Andrea) Cantor and Mark (Amy) Cantor; Michael was a treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, www.curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/michael-paley. For information (including details to come for an open memorial service) and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.