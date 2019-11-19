Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DeHaan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. DeHaan


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. DeHaan Obituary
Michael E. DeHaan, 75, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on November 14th. Born on June 11, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Marie DeHaan, he was a graduate of Drake University '66, where he met his wife Julie. Mike was third generation President of Chesterfield Federal Savings and Loan, a lifelong fan of Da Bears, and an avid golfer who enjoyed playing at Beverly Country Club in Chicago and the Classics and Marriott courses in Naples, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Julie; son, Jason DeHaan (Sue); daughter, Laura Voney (Dale); grandchildren Joey DeHaan, Carter Voney and Dylan Voney; and, sister, Sue Antal. Special thanks to the staff at Hope Lodge in Tampa, Avow in Naples and all of his amazing friends. At Mike's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, he asked that you leave someone a really big tip. For online condolences, visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -