Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
Michael E. Drelich


1948 - 2020
Michael E. Drelich Obituary
Michael E. Drelich, 71, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born on May 13,1948 in Chicago and called the city his home for over 60 years.

After high school he enlisted in the Navy. He was called back to active duty in 1983 and proudly served on the battleship USS Iowa. Chief Drelich served in the Naval Reserve until his retirement from the military in 1995. Chief Drelich also served as President of NERA's Windy City chapter as well as editor of its Newsletter for which he was awarded national recognition. He was an active member of the CPO club.

Graduating from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, he was a member of IBEW local 134 until his retirement in 2010. He moved to Cape Coral FL and enjoyed boating, jet skis, fishing, dancing and hanging out with friends as well as traveling both in the US and Europe with his wife

Michael was hardworking, adventurous and fun loving. He was a loving caring and loyal person. Left behind to carry on his memory are beloved wife Sandra, daughter Dawn (Dan), stepson Mark (Virginia) Granddaughters Desiree and Madelyn, Grandson Christopher, his favorite aunt Marlene Mandl, cousin Quandee (Paul) and his beloved beagle Kody

He will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery Niles A memorial service is being planned for a future date.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
