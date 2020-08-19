Age 54 of Des Plaines, passed away August 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Gerald and Mary. Michael is survived by his daughters, Bailey and Brandy. Dear brother of Kathleen (Bruce) Bowden, Robert (Mimi), Janet (William) Swanson, Geraldine (Wayne) Warkenthien, Eileen, Mary (Glenn) Bartz. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life memorial to follow at a later date. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.





