Michael E. Filbin
Age 54 of Des Plaines, passed away August 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Gerald and Mary. Michael is survived by his daughters, Bailey and Brandy. Dear brother of Kathleen (Bruce) Bowden, Robert (Mimi), Janet (William) Swanson, Geraldine (Wayne) Warkenthien, Eileen, Mary (Glenn) Bartz. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life memorial to follow at a later date. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Brandy, I’m so very sorry for your loss. I’m sending you vertical hugs!
Marcia welninski
Family
August 18, 2020
Penny DeFrancesco
August 18, 2020
I'll miss hanging out and laughing with my dad. In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Brandy Filbin
Daughter
