Michael E. Leonard, 72, of LaGrange, IL, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hinsdale Hospital. Loving husband of 28 years to Cheryl (Swanton) Leonard; step-father to Robin (Slavik) Polich and her husband Brett Polich; caring grandfather to Luke and Noah; big brother to Jack (Lu Ann) and Kevin (Terry) Leonard; also survived by several nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eleanor (Ericksen) Leonard and daughter Eleanor. Worked as an IBEW Local 134 Electrician for 40+ years. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will host a Zoom Memorial Service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 AM Central time. If you'd like to join us, please let us know by sending an email to: Remembermike11.2020@gmail.com. The Zoom link, program and brief instructions will be emailed out the week of December 6th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hinsdale Humane Society www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org