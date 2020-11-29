1/
Michael E. Leonard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael E. Leonard, 72, of LaGrange, IL, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hinsdale Hospital. Loving husband of 28 years to Cheryl (Swanton) Leonard; step-father to Robin (Slavik) Polich and her husband Brett Polich; caring grandfather to Luke and Noah; big brother to Jack (Lu Ann) and Kevin (Terry) Leonard; also survived by several nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eleanor (Ericksen) Leonard and daughter Eleanor. Worked as an IBEW Local 134 Electrician for 40+ years. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will host a Zoom Memorial Service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 AM Central time. If you'd like to join us, please let us know by sending an email to: Remembermike11.2020@gmail.com. The Zoom link, program and brief instructions will be emailed out the week of December 6th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hinsdale Humane Society www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Zoom Memorial Service -- If you'd like to join us, please let us know by sending an email to: Remembermike11.2020@gmail.com. The Zoom link, program and brief instructions will be emailed out the week of November 6th.
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved