Michael E. "Bubba" Sobey, age 58, of Delton, Michigan. Dear brother of Laura (Robert) Motycka and Thomas Sobey. Fond uncle of Ryan, Nathan and Tyler Sobey, and the late Bobby Motycka. Memorial Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a funeral prayer service at 8:30 p.m. at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Private interment St. Mary Cemetery. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020