|
|
Michael E. Waters, 81, a long time resident of Lake Forest and Lake Bluff, Illinois, passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019, after enjoying the Chicago Bears game with his nephew Darrin. Mike was most known for his generosity and love for his family. If he knew of a family member in need, he wouldn't hesitate to drop everything to help, not ceasing until the task was complete. Mike lived a life of service, dedicating decades to serving on numerous boards for the betterment of others. Most notably, he was Chairman Emeritus of Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. He was an attorney and worked as a lobbyist, the past 16 years with his family at QC Holdings as Vice President of Governmental Affairs. He was a long-standing member of Church of St. Mary in Lake Forest. Mike attended De La Salle Military Academy in Kansas City and St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota. He received his J.D. from the University of Missouri Law School. Mike was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 28, 1938 to Red and Elda (Meiners) Waters. He is survived by his two loving daughters Paige Waters and Michelle Green; his two grandchildren Clare and Nicholas Green; his sister Mary Lou Early and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Patrick Waters. A visitation will be held from 5 pm – 8 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on December 31, 2019, at the Church of St. Mary in Lake Forest, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Burial will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery after the Mass. Memorial contributions may be sent to Christian Brothers of Lewis University, La Salle House, 100 Faculty Lane, Romeoville, IL 60446, in loving memory of Michael E. Waters. A Celebration of Life will held in Kansas City, Missouri on January 25, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road, Mission Hills, KS 66208. Info: Wenban Funeral Home 847-234-002 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020