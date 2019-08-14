Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Michael Maloney
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
9248 N. Lawndale Avenue
Evanston, IL
Michael Edward Maloney, age 63, of Evanston. Beloved husband of Mary Lee nee Hennessey; loving brother of Kathleen (the late Robert) Felice, Stephen (Barbara) Maloney and Thomas (Kimberly) Maloney; fond uncle and good friend to many.

Michael was a Roman Catholic and an accountant for Bahái National Center, Evanston and Ok Street Bank, Chicago. Michael was a volunteer for The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. Passed away suddenly on August 12, 2019.

Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9248 N. Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, IL 60203.

Interment All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1012 Lake Street, Evanston, IL 60201.

Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
