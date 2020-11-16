Michael Edward O'Laughlin, 92, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Caroline, son Michael G. O'Laughlin (Nancy), and daughter Kathleen (Russ) Newhouse, five grandsons, and four great-grandsons. Visitation on Wed, Nov. 18, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM at St. Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela
St., Barrington, IL. Interment private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Memorials to DuPage Care Center in Wheaton, IL, dpccfoundation.org
. For full obituary, condolences and information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221, www.davenportfamily.com
.