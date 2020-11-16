1/1
Michael Edward O'Laughlin
Michael Edward O'Laughlin, 92, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Caroline, son Michael G. O'Laughlin (Nancy), and daughter Kathleen (Russ) Newhouse, five grandsons, and four great-grandsons. Visitation on Wed, Nov. 18, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM at St. Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela

St., Barrington, IL. Interment private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Memorials to DuPage Care Center in Wheaton, IL, dpccfoundation.org. For full obituary, condolences and information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Community
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Community
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
