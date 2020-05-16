Michael Eric Montilla
Michael Eric Montilla, 57, son of the late Rudolph and Regina (nee Niszewski), survived by Cathy West (ex-wife), father to Michael Eric Jr. (Jennifer Goff), Carol, Rudolph, and Travis (Janine Reyes), grandfather to Adalynn, Avander, Michael Eric III, Eleanor, and Amelia, brother to David, Elise and Sammantha, passed away in the comfort of his home on May 12 surrounded by family and loved ones. A lover of sci-fi, Chinatown, ethnic foods, tinkering, and getting a good deal, he was a thrill seeker and avid reader who was passionate about his grandkids and has always been a kid at heart. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
