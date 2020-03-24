|
|
Michael Eugene Kelly, of Lake in the Hills, was a man of high integrity and unconditional love for his family. His legacy is his deep commitment to giving his wife and three daughters a better life than the one into which he was born. Through dedication, grit, intellect and a bit of luck, Michael built an incredible life, using Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as his North Star. Michael is survived by his loving wife Barbara Kelly of Lake in the Hills, IL and devoted daughters Shannon (Christopher) Stephen of Cary, IL, Colleen (Stuart) Hemmings of Barrington,IL and Kathleen (Michael) Waitzman of Moraga, CA, as well as by his incredible grandchildren, Kiley and Hailey Stephen, Prestyn, Grace and Hayden Hemmings, and Nathaniel, Maxwell and Theodore Waitzman.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020