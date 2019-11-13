|
On September 5th, 2019, Michael Eugene Kemph, loving husband, father of three children, grandfather to three boys; passed away peacefully at the age of 67 at his home. Mike was born on January 13th, 1952 in Chicago, IL to Eugene and Rosemary Kemph. He grew up the eldest son of eight siblings. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering, finding much success in the world of cable television. He was also an avid golfer, traveling around playing some of the world's most renowned courses. Mike could bring a smile to anyone's face with his quick wit and humor. He loved his family dearly, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael leaves behind his wife of 39 years Karen; children Matthew (Meg) of Ellicott City, MD; Megan (William McDonald) of Kirkland, WA; and Adam (Dawn) of Powder Springs, GA; and three grandsons (Graham, Noah, and Elliot). He is also survived by his siblings, Linda (Fred Gluck), Stephen (Carol), Richard (Kim), Jim (Kathleen), Mark and brother-in-law John Sheahan and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Eugene, mother Rosemary as well as his sisters Roberta Sheahan and Rosemary Knox.
A memorial service will be held November 16th, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, located at 8404 S Cass Ave, Darien, IL.
