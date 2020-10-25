Michael F. Curry, age 91, of Chicago. Born May 29, 1929 in Swinford Co. Mayo, Ireland. Loving father of Erin Bauer and Ashley Agiropoulous; grandfather of Garrison Bauer and Quin Agiropoulous; cherished brother of James (Carol) Curry, Nancy (the late Bob) Aherne; Teresa (Patrick) McCarthy; the late John (the late Kathleen) Curry; the late Una (the late Ted) Charleson; the late Frances (the late Bart) Lynch; and the late Patrick (Kay) Curry; devoted companion of Helga Trolli; dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Memorial Mass will be Livestreamed on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, Chicago. Please visit livestream.com/oldstpats
to join virtually. Arrangements entrusted to DRAKE & SON FUNERAL HOME. For information: 773-561-6874.