Michael F. Curry
1929 - 2020
Michael F. Curry, age 91, of Chicago. Born May 29, 1929 in Swinford Co. Mayo, Ireland. Loving father of Erin Bauer and Ashley Agiropoulous; grandfather of Garrison Bauer and Quin Agiropoulous; cherished brother of James (Carol) Curry, Nancy (the late Bob) Aherne; Teresa (Patrick) McCarthy; the late John (the late Kathleen) Curry; the late Una (the late Ted) Charleson; the late Frances (the late Bart) Lynch; and the late Patrick (Kay) Curry; devoted companion of Helga Trolli; dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Memorial Mass will be Livestreamed on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, Chicago. Please visit livestream.com/oldstpats to join virtually. Arrangements entrusted to DRAKE & SON FUNERAL HOME. For information: 773-561-6874.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Old St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
