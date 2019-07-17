Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Michael Finnegan
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
Michael F. Finnegan


1961 - 2019
Michael F. Finnegan Obituary
Michael F. Finnegan, age 57 of Homer Glen. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Posen). Devoted father of Michael E., Brian and Lauren. Cherished son of the late Mike and Peg Finnegan. Loving brother of Mary (Mike) Ponschke, Margaret, Patrick, Carmel (Mark Dovin), Eileen, Sheila Polcyn and Maureen (Mike) Moran. Dear son-in-law of Ed and Sharon Posen. Fond brother-in-law of Kevin (Bernadette) Posen, Diane Posen and the late Mary Kay (Baljit) Saini. Adored uncle of 21. Also many devoted aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; longtime Scout leader. Funeral Friday 10:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Mass 11am. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 2pm to 8pm. Former President of Finnegan Construction. Member of IUOE Local #399. In lieu of flowers donations to The Chris Posen Finnegan Benefit at U.S.Bank or The ALS Association. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
