Michael F. Hanly, 90 years. Native of Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved husband of Teresa, nee Donohue. Devoted father of Maureen (Jim) Harless and Kathy (Tony) Collevy. Loving grandfather of Tommy & Aine Harless and Erin, Michael, Claire, & Patrick Collevy. Dear brother of Kathleen (Bob) Martell, Jarlath (the late Breda), and the late Donald (Agnes) and the late Pat (May), Gerry (Rose), and Baby Brendan. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 10:30 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery, Crestwood. Please omit flowers. Retired from People's Gas after working for 34 years. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019