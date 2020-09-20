Harvey, Michael Francis, Jr., was born June 27, 1935, in Chicago to Michael Francis Harvey and Sadie Potson Harvey. Half Irish, half Greek, Mike (or "Mickey," as he was known to his mother's family) grew up in the two-flats and apartment buildings that populated the Irish Catholic southside at a time when the name of your parish served as a short-hand way to identify where you lived. He attended Saint Kevin and Saint Carthage schools, along with a year spent at the Junior Military Academy in Chicago. It was there that he first played organized basketball – a sport that would define and bring joy to much of his life. Following Parker High School, multiple basketball scholarships offered him a rare chance to attend college. After graduating from Loyola University of Chicago, where he supported himself by working as a CTA conductor on what was then known as the Ravenswood line, he obtained a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tulsa School of Law.
It was at Loyola where he first saw Catherine Marik, who would later become his wife of 53 years. They were married in 1967 and had two daughters, Elizabeth Anne and Anne Therese. Mike spent his entire career in private practice. He delighted in the law and believed strongly in the right of everyone to a fair trial. He represented a wide range of clients and donated much of his time to pro-bono cases. A devoted Catholic, Mike also donated his time to represent Saint Michael's School in Wheaton, Illinois, in a landmark case that won the right to school busing for all district private schools, which continues to today. He continued practicing law well into his eighties and was a proud, active member of the Chicago Bar, and was admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States of America.
He reveled in his friendships and had an innumerable number from all of the various walks of his life. He played basketball in a number of leagues, including the CYO and as a member of Ypsilanti in the Greek tournaments. A favorite story of his was that tournament organizers, believing him to be a ringer due to his Irish last name, would call his mother to find out if she was really Greek. He was known for his sharp sense of humor, his love of conversation and his sense of fun. He could often be heard repeating his favorite first three rules of business – "get the money, get the money, get the money." It is important to note, however, that rule number four would always follow "and, don't be a jerk."
Mike took considerable pride in being well-dressed, was an avid golfer and was equally proud of both sides of his heritage. As a life-long White Sox fan, he also took great pride in never setting foot in Wrigley Field. He died peacefully in his sleep, after watching the Bears win their first game of the year; and, while all who knew him would give anything to hear one more of his stories, we draw comfort in all that we have had.
He is survived by his wife Catherine, and his daughters, Elizabeth (Bryan) Preston, and Anne (Thomas) Ryan. He was as proud of his two sons-in-law as he was of his daughters and appreciated the friendship they each brought into his life. He very much enjoyed that his son-in-law, Tom, was also in private practice and spent many engaging hours discussing the law with him. He adored his two grandsons, Owen and Nathaniel Preston. He is also survived by his extended family and his many friends. Services will be private, but the family would appreciate your prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Michael Catholic Church, in Wheaton, Illinois.
