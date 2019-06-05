Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mulvihill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael F. Mulvihill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael F. Mulvihill Obituary
Michael F. Mulvihill, 66, CPD, retired. Died suddenly at his home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Beloved father of Michael, Shehan and Jack Mulvihill. Loving brother of Eileen Hennessy. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2 until 8 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Friday, 9:30 AM prayers at the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia appreciated. Cremation Private. For further information 733-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now