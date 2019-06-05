|
Michael F. Mulvihill, 66, CPD, retired. Died suddenly at his home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Beloved father of Michael, Shehan and Jack Mulvihill. Loving brother of Eileen Hennessy. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2 until 8 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Friday, 9:30 AM prayers at the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia appreciated. Cremation Private. For further information 733-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
