Michael F. Murphy, 66, of Harvard, IL and formerly of Chicago. Beloved son of the late John B. Murphy M.D. and Dorothy Murphy. Dear brother of (the late) Jay Murphy, James (Patt), Patrick (Lynda) and Richard Murphy. Fond uncle of six. Mike was a graduate of Loyola Academy and Loyola University where he was a coach for the men's golf team for several years. Mike was an avid golfer, great cook, and all-around good guy. Donations in Mike's name may be made to Lambs Farm, 14245 Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. For more information, contact Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, at 815-943-5400.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020