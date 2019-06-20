|
Michael F. Pfammatter, age 64, of Lake Forest, IL, and Lake Geneva, WI. Beloved husband of Mary Jo, nee Calderone; loving father of Michael (Angela), Anthony (Marilee), Jesse (Rachel), and Angela; devoted son of Marilyn and the late Fredrick; dear grandfather of Camille and Josephine; fond brother of Fredrick Jr. (Lori) and the late Victor (Shari). Visitation, Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:45 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL, followed by Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019