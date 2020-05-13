Michael Roy Fisher passed away on May 6, 2020 after a long illness. His virtual memorial service will be held on May 14, at 3pm Central Time. Michael's remains were donated to science so there will be no interment at this time. Michael is survived by Toby Gurewitz Fisher, his wife of 43 years, their two daughters Margot & Jessica, & their dogs Lulabelle & Emmy Lu. As well as his brother Steven, (Robina Barr) & their children Jared & Elana. Michael was proud of his career in the "Radio Biz" starting back in the '70's at WIND. He was a always at the gym & loved to cook. He was loving & protective of those he loved & he will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to The ACLU, the Kol Hadash Choir or the Chicago Ind. Radio Project.





