Michael Fisher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Roy Fisher passed away on May 6, 2020 after a long illness. His virtual memorial service will be held on May 14, at 3pm Central Time. Michael's remains were donated to science so there will be no interment at this time. Michael is survived by Toby Gurewitz Fisher, his wife of 43 years, their two daughters Margot & Jessica, & their dogs Lulabelle & Emmy Lu. As well as his brother Steven, (Robina Barr) & their children Jared & Elana. Michael was proud of his career in the "Radio Biz" starting back in the '70's at WIND. He was a always at the gym & loved to cook. He was loving & protective of those he loved & he will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to The ACLU, the Kol Hadash Choir or the Chicago Ind. Radio Project.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Sorry to hear that Michael passed. Ken Fisher told me. I am a cousin in Los Angeles - my grandmother Etil and Jacob Fisher were brother and sister. My condolences to the family
Ken Rothstein
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved