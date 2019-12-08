|
|
Brother Michael Flaherty, FSC, died in Chicago on December 3, 2019. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 60 years, he was born Michael Regis Flaherty on March 22, 1940, to Patrick J. and Mary (Casey) Flaherty in Chicago. He received his BA degree from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN, and his MA from Roosevelt University in Chicago. Brother Michael taught and administered at Lasallian Ministries in Kansas, Illinois and Montana. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Donald) Svachula of Niles, IL., Marie Gibaldo Tauber (Ed) of Beverly Hills, FL. , and Kathleen Flaherty Brady of Davis CA., his brother, John of Elk Grove Village, IL., and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He was preceded by his parents and his brother, Patrick. Memorials may be made to Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 7650 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.
Visitation, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 5900 W. Barry Avenue, Chicago between 8:30am and 10:00am immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment 3:00pm at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019