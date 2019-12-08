Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
5900 W. Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
5900 W. Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Flaherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brother Michael Flaherty


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brother Michael Flaherty Obituary
Brother Michael Flaherty, FSC, died in Chicago on December 3, 2019. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 60 years, he was born Michael Regis Flaherty on March 22, 1940, to Patrick J. and Mary (Casey) Flaherty in Chicago. He received his BA degree from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN, and his MA from Roosevelt University in Chicago. Brother Michael taught and administered at Lasallian Ministries in Kansas, Illinois and Montana. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Donald) Svachula of Niles, IL., Marie Gibaldo Tauber (Ed) of Beverly Hills, FL. , and Kathleen Flaherty Brady of Davis CA., his brother, John of Elk Grove Village, IL., and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He was preceded by his parents and his brother, Patrick. Memorials may be made to Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 7650 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.

Visitation, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 5900 W. Barry Avenue, Chicago between 8:30am and 10:00am immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment 3:00pm at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -