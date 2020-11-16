1/1
Michael Francis Joyce
Michael Francis Joyce, age 81, passed away on July 7, 2019 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. He was born in 1938 to Michael and Mae Joyce. Mike married Ann Kaiser in 1959, and Susan Lister in 1969. He was self-employed most of his career as an electrical engineer at Microsource Corporation. Mike enjoyed aviation and received his Private Pilot License. He also took pleasure in sailing on Lake Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Eileen. He is survived by his sister Nancy Joyce, daughter Colleen McDowell, son Michael Joyce (Jean Krieg), and grandson Andrew McDowell.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
