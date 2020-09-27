Michael Francis Klasen, age 72, of Woodridge was born January 17, 1948 and passed away September 17, 2020 from a heart attack following a 40 year long illness. Cherished son of the late John and the late Clara Klasen. Devoted brother of Barbara Gill, Kenneth (Candy), Larry (Connie), Richard and Dorothy Baehr. Dear uncle to many. Michael is a graduate of Sacred Heart and Little Flower schools. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was graciously known by his many helpful neighbors. Services and interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500