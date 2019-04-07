Resources More Obituaries for Michael Rapp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Francis Rapp

On March 29, 2019 at the young age of 74, Michael Francis Rapp shook off the shackles of both Parkinson's and mortality to be lifted from the currents of space and time to join his heavenly father in eternal life. His strength, determination, and dignity through his battle with Parkinson's was, and still is, a shining example of the inner mettle of the man we all loved. Father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, or colleague could all describe Michael but ultimately teacher is the most apt title he earned and deserved. Michael was born in Chicago in the summer of 1944, the third of four children to Al Rapp and Doris Rapp (nee Wright). At the ripe old age of eight, he was selling newspapers with his older brother while standing in the busier intersections of the city. This was the humble beginning of a soul destined for success. From the halls of Lane Tech as a budding teenager to the classrooms of Joseph Sears as an English teacher, Michael built upon his life experiences to guide and shape his interactions with the world. He was always eager to share his lessons with all who would listen. As an independent bookstore proprietor, he expounded upon the virtues of particular authors to unwitting customers. While teaching high school English, he inspired a love of language and writing in growing teens. Finally, as their last English teacher before high school, he'd blow his eighth-grade students' budding minds by abolishing the seating chart for his room. He loved to chase his dreams, even as they evolved over time, never giving up on them. While becoming an Oscar-winning actor in California never panned out, he performed with local acting groups and was the narrator for the church Christmas pageant for 18 years. More recently in his retirement, he was a member of the improv group at Westminster Place. Michael is survived by his wife Kim (nee Warner) of Evanston, IL, his son and wife Christopher and Kelly Rapp of Tulsa, OK, his daughter Melissa Rapp of Chicago, IL, step-son and husband Geoff and Sasha Klimko of Prague, Czech Republic, step-daughter Katrina Engel and Aaron Carney of Evanston, IL, brother Douglas Rapp of Evanston, IL, brother and wife Martin and Maria Rapp of Chicago, IL, and sister and husband Dawn and Larry Roberts of Chicago. He is also survived by six grandkids and numerous nephews and nieces. Please join the family at the memorial service commemorating Michael's life on April 20th at 11:00 AM at the Glenview Community Church in Glenview, IL. Following the service, there will be a gathering for a lively reflection of the man who has touched so many people. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Smile Train (smiletrain.org) or Father Flanigan's Boys Town (boystown.org). An online memorial has been set up at http://legacy.com for all to share in remembering his life. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019