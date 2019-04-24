|
Michael Friedman, 60, of Barrington. Son of Marcia Friedman and the late Lawrence Dearly Beloved Husband of Christine Nee Boulahanis. Loving Father of Alexandra, Jared and Gianna. Loving Brother is Law, Uncle and Friend of Many. A generous, smart man of specific tastes--a character who played a special and unique part in many lives. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him and especially remembered when The Beatles, Earth, Wind and Fire or Neil Diamond plays. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 11 until 12 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 12 noon at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME 1515 No. 25th Ave. Melrose Park. Int. Elmwood Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019