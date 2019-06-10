|
Michael G. Hodges, age 61. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Blomquist). Devoted father of Amanda Hodges and Robert Hodges. Dear brother of Jeanine (Richard) Rainford, Susan (John) Laughran, Frank (Maryann) Hodges, Robert (the late Karen) Hodges, Margaret (Morrie) Laphen and Kathy Frazier. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Longtime member of IBEW Local #134. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 15th, 10 AM until time of service, 12 noon at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019