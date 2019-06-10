Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Michael Hodges
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Hodges

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael G. Hodges Obituary
Michael G. Hodges, age 61. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Blomquist). Devoted father of Amanda Hodges and Robert Hodges. Dear brother of Jeanine (Richard) Rainford, Susan (John) Laughran, Frank (Maryann) Hodges, Robert (the late Karen) Hodges, Margaret (Morrie) Laphen and Kathy Frazier. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Longtime member of IBEW Local #134. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 15th, 10 AM until time of service, 12 noon at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now