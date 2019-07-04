Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
6955 N. Hiawatha Ave.
Chicago, IL
Michael G. Kaminski


1960 - 2019
Michael G. Kaminski Obituary
Michael G. Kaminski, born November 18, 1960 and born into eternal life July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Kaminski (nee Hanson); loving father of Krystyna and Andrew; son of the late Dr. Ludwig and Krystyna (nee Marchut); dear brother of John (Ann) Kaminski and Dorothy "Dee" Kaminski (Brian Kuehne); proud uncle of eight and grand-uncle of two. Michael had many friends and enjoyed having engaging conversations. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous fight against brain cancer for over two years. He graduated from Northwestern Univesity with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and M.S. in Computer Science. He worked for many years as a computer programmer specializing in warehouse and transportation programs. Michael was an avid volleyball player and foodie. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, friends, and being a part of his children's growth. Visitation Friday July 5th from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Family and friends will meet Saturday July 6th for a funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Woods Church 6955 N. Hiawatha Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Brain Tumor Association https://www.abta.org/ or to an education fund for Krystyna and Andrew c/o St. Mary of the Woods Church 7033 N. Moselle Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019
