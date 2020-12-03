1/2
Michael G. Kramer
Michael G. Kramer, age 86, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Mike and his wife, Merle Kramer, have been married for 66 years. Together they proudly raised four children Sam (Leslie) Kramer, Linda (Michael) Ragins, Karen (Donald) Scheck and Danny (Tammie) Kramer. He adored being Poppy to his fourteen grandchildren Alexa (Marc) Joiner, Sydney Kramer, Dylan Kramer, Jake Ragins, Lauren (Ryan) Kantor, Allison Ragins, Zach Scheck, Nate Scheck, Shelby Scheck, Sami Scheck, Nick Kramer, Rylan Kramer, Lexi Kramer and Haley Kramer and his great grandchild Hudson Joiner. He was the beloved brother of Marty (Esther) Kramer, Jon (Laurie) Kramer and brother-in-law to Paul (late Joan) Skurie. He was the cherished son of the late Ben and Bernice Kramer. Mike owned and operated bus companies with his father and brother. Mike will be missed but never forgotten for making people laugh, his sense of humor and most of all the joyful love for his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The International 22Q11.2 Foundation, PO Box 532, Matawan, NJ 07747, www.22Q.ORG or Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011, www.alz.org. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. To attend the funeral live stream Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 PM (CST), please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
