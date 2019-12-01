|
Michael G. Parker of Brookfield , formerly of Oak Park. Age 65. At rest Nov. 28th, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen, nee Schoenneman. Loving father of Brian (Monica) and the late Matthew Parker, Loving "Pops" of the light of his life , Emelia Parker. Dear brother of Robert (Marilyn), James (the late Joan), David (Gennette), Kathleen ( David) Vaughan, Barbara Parker and Suzanne Costello. Fun loving uncle to 14 nieces and 14 nephews. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.Longtime employee of H & M International. In lieu of flowers perform an act of kindness to someone in need, in Mike's name. Family and friends will meet at St. Catherine-St. Lucy Church, 38 N. Austin Blvd. in Oak Park on Thursday Dec. 5th at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration of life Mass at 11:00 a.m. The final committal service will be private. Info: Peterson-Bassi Chapels/ Gamboney & Son Directors 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019