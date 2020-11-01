Michael Glynn, age 69, a resident of Western Springs, IL. Markasan, WI. passed away on October 22, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on January 24, 1951 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Carlson-Glynn; children, Nicole Glynn (Michael Denslow) and Elizabeth (Joshua) Sokacich; his cherished granddaughter Olivia Marr; his dear siblings, Jack Glynn, Mary Kay Slakaitis, Martin Glynn, Patricia (Gary) Glynn-Springer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Hanlon Glynn and Martin Glynn. Michael dedicated over 30 years of service to the Local Engineering Union 399. He was a volunteer firefighter and paramedic. Michael enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family. The family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well being of their family and friends, a celebration of life in the spring of 2021. Please see the full obituary and online guestbook at HJFunerals.com