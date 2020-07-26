Michael Gregory White, age 28. US Army Veteran (Afghanistan) 4th Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne 1/508 PIR, Community Service Officer Niles Police Department, Member of Thin Blue Line LEMC Nation, Member of Emmet- Chalmers VFD, Schaumburg VFW Post # 2202, and a Cum Laude Graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Beloved son of William P. (companion Marissa Swierkosz) and the late Irena A. (nee Jacyna) White. Loving brother of Stephanie White, Amanda (Shawn) Chobak, Will White, Marissa, and Michelle Swierkosz. Loving grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin, relative, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Family and Friends will meet Friday, July 31 at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo in Chicago. Mass 9:00 a.m. A private family interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. The cemetery will only allow 25 immediate family members to the interment shelter. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com