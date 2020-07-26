1/1
Michael Gregory White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Gregory White, age 28. US Army Veteran (Afghanistan) 4th Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne 1/508 PIR, Community Service Officer Niles Police Department, Member of Thin Blue Line LEMC Nation, Member of Emmet- Chalmers VFD, Schaumburg VFW Post # 2202, and a Cum Laude Graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Beloved son of William P. (companion Marissa Swierkosz) and the late Irena A. (nee Jacyna) White. Loving brother of Stephanie White, Amanda (Shawn) Chobak, Will White, Marissa, and Michelle Swierkosz. Loving grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin, relative, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Family and Friends will meet Friday, July 31 at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo in Chicago. Mass 9:00 a.m. A private family interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. The cemetery will only allow 25 immediate family members to the interment shelter. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
St. Michael, patron of the Airborne and Police
On behalf of the Chicago Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, we are very sorry to hear about this tragic loss. These men are in St Michael's hands now and may they RIP.

Mark Mueller
Military
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved