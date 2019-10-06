Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Michael Grisa, age 48, of Glenview, IL unexpectedly passed away on October 3, 2019 at 9:37 p.m. at Glenbrook Hospital.

True love and devoted husband to Carolyn; most devoted father to Chloe Elizabeth; beloved son of Bonnie and Eric Kaplan; loving stepfather to Hayden; devoted brother of Elizabeth (Jason) Hunt and Jeremy (Candice) Kaplan; nephew of Nancy Grisa; cousin of Liz Grisa and Danny Grisa.

U.S. Army (Afghanistan) veteran.

Kids, animals and family all loved him. He did not have a mean bone in his body.

Michael loved live music concerts, craft beer, Lou Malnati's deep dish pizza, playing the bass guitar, hockey and traveling to Colorado.

A Celebration of Michael's life will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
