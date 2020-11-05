1/1
Michael Henry Erskine
1941 - 2020
Michael Henry Erskine passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 after a long illness. This dearly loved man was born in Pittsburg Texas on April 26, 1941 to the late Clayton Haralson Erskine and Kathryn Hoppel Erskine.

Mike attended Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio Texas. In 1963, after graduating from the University of Texas on an ROTC Scholarship, Mike went through Navy flight training and flew 223 missions as a Naval aviator in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the A4 squadron VA76 onboard the aircraft carriers USS Enterprise and the Bonne Homme Richard from 1965 thru 1967. Mike continued his Naval career flying A4s and A7s onboard carriers in the Mediterranean. He left the Navy in 1972 and went on to a long and happy career flying for American Airlines. It was there he met and married Jackie Miller, his beloved wife and best friend of 40 years. At American Mike flew the 727, 707, MD super 80, DC10, 757 and 767 aircraft.

Always remembered as the Dad who took his kids on "explores" in the woods, Mike was the loving father to three sons: Michael (Natalie) Erskine V, Robert Andrew (Jenny) Erskine, and Benjamin Clayton (Rhiannon) Erskine. He was also proud "Poppy" to granddaughters Riley, Maya, and Ava. In addition, Mike was a wonderful friend to Jackie's sisters and brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and many other friends.

Over the years Mike coached his sons in sports, enjoyed other pilots in the Silver Stripes Association, and was a strong participant in the Union Church of Hinsdale's adult work tour program. In addition to the work tour trips to Guatemala, for many years Mike was a leader with Union Church's ecumenical soup kitchen program. It is hard to capture one's life in a few paragraphs. But as one longtime friend put it "Mike was one of the nicest, smartest, wittiest men I have ever known. He will be missed".

The family would like to thank Mike's loyal and faithful friends at Union Church's "soup group". In addition, they would like to express deep love and gratitude to all the CNAs and floor nurses of King-Bruwaert House, as well as the people of Angels Grace Hospice, for their loving kindness in caring for Mike.

Memorial gifts may be sent to: Union Church of Hinsdale – Bart's soup kitchen 137 S. Garfield Street, Hinsdale, IL 60527 or Angels Grace Hospice 440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite G, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook, 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com


Published in PL-Doings on Nov. 5, 2020.
November 4, 2020
Though distance and years have separated us, Pat and I have wonderful memories of Mike and the family. We hope your great memories help you through these times. Sending our love and prayers.
Rick Bruder
Friend
November 2, 2020
All the best to the Erskine family. Sorry for your loss. I know how much you all loved him.
John Musgjerd
Friend
