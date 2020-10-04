Michael Henry Grad, 80, of Fort Worth, TX, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 30, 2020.
Michael was a member of the Chicago Plumbers Union and retired from the Chicago Transit Association (CTA). His retirement was spent actively exercising, swimming and vacationing each year traveling the Country on Amtrak. He frequently spoke fondly of his favorite trip through Alaska and his conversations never lacked candor, smarts, and opinion! Michael will be deeply missed.
Michael was born in Chicago, IL to Leo and Mary (Dokelsky) Grad and is survived by his wife Janice (Pugh), Sisters Anna Nichols and Carole Leupi, Daughters Wendy Kirsner (Kenneth) and Stacey Grad (Rodger Farquhar), four stepchildren, Grandchildren Amanda and Jacob Ladinsky, Heidi Ross, six step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
Michael will be cremated; his family asks for donations to be made to a charity of your choice
in his memory in lieu of flowers.