Michael Hilborn, 77, beloved husband and best friend of Laney, nee Wiczer, for 54 wonderful years; loving father of Harold Hilborn, Jamie (Jon) Mall and Jeremy Hilborn; cherished Papa of Jacob and Eli Mall; devoted son of the late Isabelle and Harold Hilborn; dear brother of Jessica Strauss; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Michael was the former General Counsel and Vice President of Urban Shopping Malls. He was an AVID volunteer for the USO for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation BJBE or the American Cancer Society. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.