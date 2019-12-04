|
Michael I. Hilden (Ret. CPD, USMC), passed away Nov. 27, 2019 at the age of 85, suddenly but peacefully. Dearest husband of Victoria "Vicki" for 37 years. He leaves behind two daughters, Maryann and Christine, and two brothers William and Burke. Preceded in death by his parents, Ann Marie and Louis, brother Thomas Hilden (Ret. CFD), and sister Mary. Michael had many friends and was a true friend with a thoughtful and caring heart. His off beat and sometimes wicked sense of humor cracked up everyone including his doctors. His loved animals from four legged ones and even those with feathers. From running track in his early and teen years, he went on to Georgetown running and nicknamed the Chicago Flash. He went on to join the Marine Corps, then the Chicago Police Department for thirty two years. Michael chose to donate his remain to Anatomical Gift of Illinois for research, and medical use. Memorial Service Saturday Dec.7, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Friedrich Funeral home, 320 W. Central Rd (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information (847)255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
